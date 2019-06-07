|
Fox-Slater Andree Passed away peacefully at the age of 102 in Esperance Hospital on 2/6/2019. Beloved wife of Colonel John (Dec). Mother of Tony, Sean, Katharyn and Kevin. Grandmother of 13 and Great Grandmother of 4. "Forever remembered, not lightly forgotten." The family of Andree wish to thank the staff at Esperance Hospital, the staff at Esperance Homecare and all of her wonderful carers and friends, particularly Carolyn Mathieson, for the sensitive and loving way they saw Mum through the last days of her life.
Published in The Esperance Express on June 7, 2019